Learn more about the Pulse 3D Headset for PlayStation

With the launch of the PS5 in late 2020, Sony also took the opportunity to launch some accessories for its new console. Among the various devices, the Pulse 3D Headset is a gamer and wireless headset to be used together with the new video game.

This dual microphone headset, compatibility with the PS5’s 3D audio and up to 12 hours of battery life is a clear evolution of the gamer headset that was offered along with the PS4. But is it worth investing in this accessory?

Meet the Pulse 3D Headset

When faced with this gamer headset, it is easy to see that the inspiration was the PS5 itself. The colors, predominantly black and white, give this accessory a futuristic look that the Sony console itself is also capable of transmitting. The textures of this headset mix a smooth and porous surface, ensuring a good grip.

This wireless headset is also very light, especially when compared to other accessories in the category. The Pulse 3D Headset weighs just 292 grams, mixing a plastic and metal structure.

Speaking of the structure, the PS5 headset is able to stretch its arms a lot, which allows a lot of flexibility during use. It also means that it can be easily adjusted for various head sizes and shows that the accessory is not as fragile.

Compatibility and controls

Although it was developed to be used in conjunction with the PlayStation 5, the Pulse 3D Headset is also compatible with the PS4 through its wireless connection. A USB dongle accompanies the product and quickly pairs on both consoles, presenting the maximum performance promised by Sony.

It is important to note that the wireless operation of this accessory is also compatible with PCs and Macs. In such cases, simply plug the USB dongle into the computer to use it.

If you have other consoles, such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch or want to use this gamer headset on your smartphone or tablet, you can do so using the cable that also comes with the product. It is a standard 3.5 mm rubberized cable and 1.2 meters long.

However, when using the cable connection, the Pulse Headset controls stop working.

Another interesting point to control the Heaset are the buttons available on the accessory. Check out all that are available:

Volume: elongated double button that allows volume adjustment;

Chat / Game: with a structure similar to the volume button, it serves to give more gain either in the game’s audio or in the voice;

Monitor: creates a feedback from your own voice, which is interesting to test the quality of the microphone;

Mute: turn the microphones on or off;

Power on / off: if the player forgets the headset on, even after turning off the video game and / or computer, the device switches itself off after a while.