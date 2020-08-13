Learn Korean with BTS, all about the Korean course

Learn Korean with BTS with the Learn Korean material. With the popularity of K-Pop growing around the world by the minute, it is no surprise that more people are interested in learning about South Korean culture and language, and what better way to do it than with the help of BTS?

That is why Big Hit Entertainment and its subsidiary, Big Hit Edu, started the Learn Korean With BTS project. Previously, some video blogs were shared through Weverse so that BTS fans and people interested in learning Korean could practice the language, but now, in collaboration with Korea Foundation and Hankuk University for Foreign Studies, they have prepared new materials that They will be released for sale very soon.

It is a new educational content focused on learning the Korean language, the Learn Korean With BTS kit includes a pen with sound that will help with pronunciation, a micro USB cable to charge the pen, four textbooks, a template of Stickers for your computer keyboard with Hangul characters and, for the first edition only, it will also include a study notebook.

The Learn Korean With BTS kit image includes the TinyTAN characters in its design, making it even more attractive to fans of the idol group.

The first kit will be released for sale through the Weverse Shop starting August 24. In addition, the course created by Big Hit Edu will serve some schools abroad that offer Korean courses among their multiple activities, since these institutions will include the contents of Learn Korean with BTS as materials for their study plan.



