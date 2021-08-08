Learn How To Recover Deleted Messages From Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger: Whether for organizational reasons or by mistake, it is common for some people to delete Facebook Messenger conversations or archive their content. We have separated some tips that can help you recover these chats, as well as a small tutorial for you to learn how to back up this content in order to rescue it whenever necessary.

How to recover deleted messages from Facebook?

The first suggestion is to check if the conversation you are looking for has ended up in the archived messages area. To check this possibility, you need to use the desktop version of Facebook.

Click on the Messenger icon in the top area of ​​the site and then select the “See all in Messenger” option.

In the next window that opens, click on the three dots to open the menu and then select the option “Archived conversations” to check all the content you have already archived and if the chat you are looking for is in this area.

Another possibility to find out if you can still recover your conversation is to check your email. It is common for Facebook to send notifications regarding unread messages and include this content in the body text. So, if this option is activated in your account, just access the address that is registered in your social network profile and check if the chat in question is among your received content.

Finally, you can still turn to another person you were chatting with, since when you delete the message from your history, it still remains on the other side — this, of course, assuming the other person doesn’t have it. done the same and you have not clicked “Erase for all”.

In this case, you can simply message the other person and ask them to print the conversation or copy and paste the content so you have a chance to find out what you were looking for.