Learn how to earn money back on Black Friday purchases

During Black Friday, the biggest desire of consumers is to save money when buying those products so desired, but sometimes it is difficult to find real discounts that make the purchase really worthwhile. That’s when Méliuz comes in to help and make a difference.

Méliuz is a free cashback service that offers the possibility to receive cash back on purchases. It’s not a discount. It’s cash back in your pocket when you buy what you wanted so much. But how is that possible?

The most searched products

Before explaining how Méliuz works, it is worth showing the results of a very interesting study that the company carried out to find out what the shopping preferences are on this Black Friday. According to the survey, 72.21% of consumers guarantee that they will take advantage of sales, with 62% already buying in previous editions. This shows that this year’s event has a strong potential to be the biggest of all.

Among the interviewees, 42% should use the date to buy items in need; 25% intend to purchase products of desire; 17% will exchange old products for new or other models; and 6% must anticipate Christmas shopping to save on gifts.

In the list of preferred products for this Black Friday are:

appliances and small appliances (52.74%)

electronics and information technology (41.05%)

perfumes and cosmetics (32.36%)

smartphones (28.64%)

furniture and decoration (28.12%)

accessories and footwear (25.33%)

clothes (24.30%)

books (13.85%)

food and beverages (11.27%)

travel (10.54%)

games and consoles (9.30%)

watch and jewelry (8.79%)

sporting goods (8.47%)

service subscriptions (2.89%)

other (1.96%)

In addition to bringing these interesting data, Méliuz’s survey answered what consumers will prefer between physical and virtual stores. The study revealed the average spending, which should be between R $ 500 and R $ 1,000, and that many Brazilians are really planning for Black Friday purchases.

To check the complete data of the study, as well as a beautiful infographic produced by Méliuz, just access this link.



