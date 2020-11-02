Learn how to download and update Google Play Services

Google Play Services may not be that well known to most Android users, but it is a fundamental part of a good experience with Google’s operating system. Introduced in 2012, the app was developed to address compatibility issues, updates and app support from within Google Play.

The main functionality is to make the operating system and apps communicate more intelligently, regardless of the device manufacturer or even the Android distribution being used, since the Google system user base is fragmented into several active system versions.

What is Google Play Services and how does it work?

As a native application of the system, Google Play Services works with a library of APIs, which in turn, make the same app work on any Android device. Of course, some specific apps may not support a particular device, in which case, it is Google Play Services that displays the incompatibility message on the Google Play Store.

Google Play Services works in the background, working to ensure that all functions of your Android device work properly. The app is also responsible for communicating apps with specific APIs, such as access to maps, game resources and user data or location. For this reason, anyone who, while using an application, has already encountered the error message: “Google Play Services has stopped working”, knows that even in the background, the system application is essential.



