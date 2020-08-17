Learn how the Google corporate suite works

The G Suite is a very complete set of products from Google that offers corporate solutions such as documents, spreadsheets and emails to facilitate the day-to-day life of companies. The platform integrates processes and information in the cloud and can be contracted through a monthly subscription. Some of its differentials in relation to the best known free tools already offered by the company are: personalized e-mail, unlimited storage in Drive, editable features that include shared calendars, advanced administrative controls, among others.

The service can be hired by independent professionals or companies that are interested in organizing their work in an efficient, integrated, collaborative way and with real-time editions. Whoever wants to know the service better before hiring, can use the free version available for trial for 14 days. Check out all the details on how the G Suite works below.

Top G Suite apps

E-mail: while free Gmail has 15 GB of storage, the paid service offers from 30 GB. There is also the possibility to personalize the e-mail address using your own domain (eg [email protected]), which is very interesting for companies. In addition, advertisements – which are frequent in the free version of email – do not appear to subscribers.Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations: very similar to Word, Excel and PowerPoint, the Docs, Spreadsheets and Presentations apps, respectively, are online versions of the well-known Microsoft tools. The tools offer features that can make the job more complete and dynamic, such as importing data or files in other formats into the platform or allowing more than one person to edit the files at the same time.

Calendar: The calendar offered by G Suite can be shared with other users. In addition to working completely online, it can also be integrated with the other tools in the package.

Google Forms: anyone who wants to create a questionnaire can use this tool, which in addition to offering interesting templates also allows responses to be monitored in real time. Meet: the app can be used to make group video calls with the possibility of sharing the screen, files and documents with the participants.

Sites: the tool allows people without much experience with design and programming to create websites collaboratively for a team, a project or even an event.

Chat: With chat, you can send instant messages or have group conversations. It is currently compatible with 28 languages ​​and allows up to 8,000 participants in each room.

Differentials in relation to the free version of Google products

In addition to 24h support, unlimited storage and personalized features, in the paid version, there is greater privacy and control of user data. While information on social networks tends to be automatically integrated with Gmail and Google Calendar, in G Suite, everything is much more restricted. In addition, the service administrator has control over all information that passes through the platform. Thus, if an employee is terminated, all materials and content produced or shared remain with the company.

Differences between G Suite and Office 365

The similarities between G Suite and Office 365 go beyond the varied subscription plans. Both offer productivity-oriented tools. Both Google and Microsoft products work on most browsers and offer apps for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. The weaknesses and strengths of each will depend much more on the user’s needs than on the technology itself. For example, if the user’s focus is creating documents, they’ll find everything they need in Office 365. Those who prioritize collaboration may prefer the solutions offered by G Suite. So, before deciding which subscription to make, it is worth testing both packages and their integrations.



