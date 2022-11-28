Leandro Trossard Has Been Offered to Manchester United As a Replacement For Cristiano Ronaldo

Belgium striker Leandro Trossard has been suggested by his Manchester United agent as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

This, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who told GiveMeSport: “We know that Trossard in Brighton is being put on display by his agent.

“He was offered to Manchester United; he was offered to Liverpool, and he was offered to Chelsea. Liverpool are not interested.

Manchester United didn’t really bite, but given the situation with Ronaldo, we have to wait and see if they will consider a player like him, someone available, someone in good shape and someone who can just wait them out and continue the momentum. that they are building under the leadership of Eric ten Hag until the summer, and then they will be able to become famous.”

Trossard has been in great form this season, first under Graham Potter and then under new Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi.

He has scored seven goals and provided two assists in fourteen Premier League games this season.

His versatility could benefit Eric ten Hag, as the Belgian is able to play all over the forward line. A good dribbler and willing to run away from the ball, a striker from Brighton would suit the Dutchman’s system.

Trossard’s contract expires at the end of the current season, although Brighton have the option to extend it for another twelve months.

This to some extent explains the relatively low price of 30 million pounds for a proven Premier League striker in good shape, and the 27-year-old player may well have something to offer United.

His ability to cover multiple positions could allow him to reduce the pressure on players like Jaydon Sancho, Anthony and Marcus Rashford, all of whom have been injured as the Red Devils’ match list has become more congested ahead of the World Cup.

Ten Hag could even use him as a false nine instead of Anthony Martial, whose fitness problems plagued him throughout the first half of the season.

While there are ways Trossard could make sense for Manchester United, what the team really lacks is a strong option for the central striker position.

Since the January transfer window is notoriously difficult to do business with — especially, it seems, for United — they may prioritize the real number nine to help get more out of the technical dribblers already in the team.

However, since there are not so many quality strikers available for a mid-season transfer, Ten Hag may have to settle for a somewhat creative solution to his central striker’s crisis.