Leaks Intel Core i9-11900K and i7-11700K clocked

A series of leaks published on Twitter revealed more details about the Core i9-11900K & Core i7-11700K processors, which are expected to be two of Intel’s top desktop chip models in 2021. The CPUs in the Rocket Lake family appeared in tests running on up to 5.3 GHz, a record for the segment.

The two processors were listed in Geekbench 5, which revealed some of the possible specifications for each model. While the i9-11900K showed up on a system based on the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master motherboard, the i7-11700K appeared running on a Colorful Z590M Gaming PRO.

Intel Core i9-11900K

The i9-11900K promises to be the most powerful processor in Intel’s eleventh generation of desktop chips. The chip will have eight cores and 16 threads, according to the leak, in addition to 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache.

The chip will operate at a base frequency of 3.5 GHz. With the use of boost technologies, the product will supposedly clock up to 5.3 GHz in one core and will deliver frequencies up to 4.8 GHz in all Cores.

Intel Core i7-11700K

The i7-11700K model should have a configuration similar to the main chip of the Rocket Lake line, but operating at lower frequencies. According to the leak, the product will arrive with eight cores, 16 threads and the same cache configuration as the most powerful chip in the series.

The base clock would be 3.6 GHz, but the boost mode is not as surprising as the i9-11900K. The product reportedly will deliver a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz in single-core and will operate at up to 4.6 GHz with all cores running.