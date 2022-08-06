Leaks from Mario Kart 8 Booster Course: All Tracks are Rumored to be Released Next

The last set of tracks Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released on August 4, and many fans are already wondering what the next tracks of the accelerated course might be. In the eight main games of the Mario Kart series and in the mobile game Mario Kart Tour, there are 170 original tracks that do not include several updated courses that are created with the release of each new game. Mario Kart 8 was released with 25 original courses, 48 in total, and by the end of 2023 there will be 96 with the addition of Booster Courses DLC.

Instead of the expected Mario Kart 9, during Nintendo Direct in February 2022, the Mario Kart 8 DLC was announced. Forty-eight levels will be released in six waves of eight levels each, with the last wave coming before the end of 2023. The first wave was released on March 18, and the second wave was released on August 4, leaving four more waves and 32 more courses to be released in the future.

Now that the second wave courses have been announced, many fans are speculating about which 32 latest ones will be added to Mario Kart 8, and information has leaked that may give fans at least a hint. With so many courses and games to choose from, there are many possible combinations of tracks. It looks like all the new tracks for Mario Kart 8 DLC will be redesigned.

Data Leak Gives Mario Kart 8 Fans a Hint of What’s Next

Twitter user @fishguy6564, a well-known data analyst, has revealed what appears to be an equation that Nintendo uses to select tracks for Mario Kart 8, and the information found matches the latest course list provided by Nintendo. By the end of 2023, the following eight cups and predictable source games for their races will be added to Mario Kart 8:

The Rock Cup — Tour, DS, GBA, 3DSThe Moon Cup — Tour, GCN, Unknown, 3DSThe Fruit Cup — Tour, Wii, DS, UnknownThe Boomerang Cup — Tour, GCN, GBA, TourThe Feather Cup — Tour, Wii, GBA, TourThe Cherry Cup – Tour, GCN, SNES, UnknownThe Acorn Cup – Tour, Wii, Unknown, UnknownThe Spiny Cup – Tour, GCN, Unknown, Wii

Here is a showcase of all the cups with potential prefixes. We have not confirmed whether it captures this information from junk data. pic.twitter.com/3yW46Ms1D5

— Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) March 17, 2022

Knowing the origin of the footprints can help determine which footprints are most likely to be selected. It is also important to know which tracks have been remastered the most, and which ones have not been remastered at all, since there is a high probability that they will appear again in Mario Kart 8. it has not yet been added to Mario Kart 8 and what the fans want. Combining all this information, we can draw the following conclusions as the most likely courses of each system:

Super Nintendo Entertainment System:

Mario Circuit 1 and 2Donut Plains 1Choco Island 1

Advanced Gameboy:

Riverside-ParkOzero Bupustyn Yoshilakeside-ParkSlomannyj Pier

Game Cube:

Dino Dino Jungligorod GribovVario Colosseum

Nintendo Wii:

Maple Treewayautodrome Wii Luigiautodrome Wii Mariotoad’s Factorytrass Daisy Dry Dry Ruins Moonview Highway

Nintendo 3DS:

Woohoo Loopy Woohoo

Mario Kart Tour:

London LoopVancouver VelocityLos Angeles LapsMerry MountainBerlin BywaysSingapore Speedway

Although the leak from the source has not been confirmed, fans still have good guesses about which tracks will be next. However, the above information does not include Mario Kart games for the N64 or Nintendo DS, which may be involved. Since announcements of courses added to the Mario Kart 8 DLC seem to appear a few days before each release, fans will have to wait and see if the predictions are correct.