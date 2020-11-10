Leaks continue for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra continue. The most recent of these leaks is related to the smartphone’s display technology. It is said that 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate will be offered on the screen of the smartphone thanks to the new LTPO supported panel.

It is said that Samsung will keep the 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate unique to the S21 Ultra only. It is stated that the S21 and S21 Plus can have displays with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, or 1440p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. In short, it is necessary to have the S21 Ultra for a fully premium screen experience.

Some rumors about the phone are also repeated. It is said that the 108-megapixel HM3 sensor will be the main camera in the S21 Ultra. It is stated that the light sensitivity of this sensor is 12 percent higher. It is also said that Samsung will not include the 3D Time-of-Flight sensor, just like the Note 20 Ultra.

According to the allegations, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer 45W fast charging support. This boost was 25W on the S20 Ultra. One of the claims is that all screen bezels of the S21 Ultra will be of equal thickness.



