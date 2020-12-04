Leaks are correct, big update for CS: GO

The update, which has been on the agenda for a long time, and the operation mode that will come with it, finally came to CS: GO. Valve, which we are not used to seeing big updates recently, surprised everyone with the Operation Broken Fang mode.

CS: GO Operation Broken Fang update has arrived

Last night, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive received its biggest update to its game in the past few months. With the 2.2 GB update, the Broken Fang operation, which has been in leaks for a while, but kept secret by Valve, has been added.

Other details in the update notes are as follows:

Operation Broken Fang:

– CS: GO Operation Broken Fang has been added to the game.

– Broken Fang Premier and Retakes game modes have been added to the game.

Gameplay:

– Broken Fang Premier mode added.

– Retakes game mode added.

– Dynamic ping system has been added to more game modes.

– New customizable chat feature has been added.

– Chat wheel can be customized under Keyboard / Mouse> Chat Wheel Keys.

Map:

– Ancient, Engage and Apollo maps have been added to Scrimmage, Casual and Deathmatch modes.

– Frostbite has been added to the Danger Zone game mode.

– Guard and Elysion have been added to Wingman game mode.

Mutiny and Swamp have been removed.

Cache:

– Excessive details have been removed.

– Visual experience has been improved.

– Visual clarity improvements have been made for very low resolution users.

With the Broken Fang operation mode that comes with the update, new agents, operation case, Ancient collection, Control collection, Havoc collection, new decals and graffiti, as well as skill groups have been updated.



