Leaks about Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 have arrived!

Xiaomi will launch Mi Mix Fold 2 to rival Galaxy Z Fold3. Finally, leaks started to come about the features of the device.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone, similar to the Galaxy Fold series. Now, according to alleged leaks, the company has claimed that it is working on a new Mix Fold device that will rival the Galaxy Z Fold3 that Samsung has launched in the past months.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 will rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

According to Bald Panda, the original owner of the news revealed by AndroidAuthority, the Chinese technology giant is working on a device called Mi Mix Fold 2. However, it is highly likely that there will not be major changes in the new foldable smartphone Mix Fold 2. In addition, Panda added that the new smartphone will have a huge 120W fast charging support with a large 5,000mAh battery as well as external and internal displays with high refresh rate. This event will be a huge change from the 67W charge on the Mi Mix Fold, which only has a high refresh rate for its external display.

When we look at the leaked features, it is reported that the new upcoming Mi Mix Fold will have an under-screen camera module on the front. Although the addition of the under-screen camera is one of the important changes, it is not expected to be a complete upgrade in terms of image quality if it is implemented.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear at this time when the company will release such a device or if it’s actually working on it. However, according to previous leaks, the brand had suggested that a new foldable phone will be launched later this year.