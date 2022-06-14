Leaker says that the development of the new Fire Emblem Switch game was completed more than a year ago

The Fire Emblem series is experiencing a moment of great success, and Nintendo fans are looking forward to the release of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Meanwhile, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Heroes continue to be successful and popular games of the Fire Emblem franchise, keeping fans until the release of Three Hopes on June 24.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, released in July 2019, is still hugely popular with fans of the franchise around the world, but players are hungry for new Fire Emblem content and hope that a brand new game will be released soon. Three Houses is a turn—based strategy game, as well as a role-playing game with team building and professorship mechanics, which is unique in its plot and gameplay, and fans are hoping for something similar in the new version of Fire Emblem.

Fortunately, fans have something to expect, as Kelly Rogers, a well-known Nintendo insider and author of Nintendo World Report, reveals some details about the new Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch, the development of which has already been completed. She points out that the game was supposed to be part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Fire Emblem, and reveals some details about the graphics, characters and even a new game “trick”. This news is certainly welcomed by fans of the franchise and is described in detail below on Famiboards.

Rogers states that the game is the result of a collaboration between Intelligent Systems, Warriors developer Koei Tecmo and Gust — a division of Koei Tecmo and the creators of the Atelier series. The details about using Emblems to summon Fire Emblem characters sound interesting and seem to add depth and complexity to the game. In addition, Gust’s shaded visual style should give a fascinating new look to the Fire Emblem universe.

The question arises: if the game has been ready for more than a year, when will it be released on the Nintendo Switch? Rogers’ post doesn’t say anything about the release window or even the forecast, but it’s safe to say that Fire Emblems games attract enough attention, so even without too much information about the game, fans will be happy to flock to retailers to choose the game. for myself.

It’s true that rumors and speculation about games can be dangerous, but Kelly Rogers is known to provide accurate information about Nintendo leaks, so fans can look forward to new news about the new Fire Emblem game soon.