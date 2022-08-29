Leaked Xbox Game Pass Logo “Friends and Family” Teases Bright Future of Sharing

The leak of a potential logo for the upcoming Xbox Game Pass family plan has apparently leaked, and it confirms that Microsoft has decided to focus on branding this new subscription as a “Friends and Family” plan.

According to The Verge, Aggiornamenti Lumia, which previously announced the release date of Skull & Bones and the release date of the Halo Infinite campaign, has discovered an image that hints at a bright future for sharing in the Xbox world.

This logo is very consistent with the current Microsoft Xbox Insider test in Colombia and Ireland, which allows users to share their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits with four people in the country where they live. It is important to note that there are no restrictions on sharing these benefits with the closest family members, which gives a lot of weight to the part of friends in the “Friends and Family” section.

The Xbox Game Pass for console and PC currently costs $9.99 per month, while the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which offers all the benefits of a cheaper tier and Xbox Live Gold, access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and more, costs $14.99 per month. It is not yet known how much this potential “Friends and Family” plan will cost.

The first report on the long-awaited Xbox Game Pass family plan was published in March 2022, and it said that this higher level Xbox Game Pass will allow up to five other players in the same country as the owner of the main account to join the subscription and take full advantage.

