Leaked schematics hint at OnePlus 9 Pro’s design

Rumors about the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have been around for a while. Schematics showing the design of the OnePlus 9 Pro have now been added to these rumors. The schemes in question confirm some of the old rumors about the device.

According to the famous sensor Digital Chat Station, behind the OnePlus 9 Pro is a camera system with two large sensors. It seems that these two sensors are accompanied by two smaller sensors. There is only one camera hole on the front.

The number of rear cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to decrease from four to three in the OnePlus 9. The introduction of QHD + screen resolution on the OnePlus 9 Pro is also among the expectations.

For the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro promotion, arrows are currently pointing to March 2021. The news about the OnePlus 9 series, which is expected to have features such as 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, seems to increase a little more with the start of 2021.



