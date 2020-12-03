Leaked photos of Galaxy Buds Pro show design and case

A photo allegedly belonging to the Galaxy Buds Pro, a full wireless headset model that we expect to be introduced soon by Samsung, was shared by one of the popular leak sources, Evan Blass.

You can see the photo Blass shared at the beginning of this news. The headset looks like a more rounded version of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus that came out before. We also share the photo of Galaxy Buds Plus below for comparison:

Blass also shared the photo showing the case prepared for Galaxy Buds Pro. This aligns with the drawings for the Galaxy Buds Pro previously shared in the US Federal Communications Commission application. Instead of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus’s taller and rectangular cases, the Galaxy Buds Pro case is a bit more square and the corners are more rounded. In this respect, there is a closer look to the case of Galaxy Buds Live.

The news about Galaxy Buds Pro is not limited to the new shape and new case. According to the SamMobile site, these headphones will come with features like active noise cancellation and improved ambient mode. These fully wireless headphones will be released with the Galaxy S21 series phones in January.



