Ahead of the announcement of the RTX 40-series laptops, it looks like the RTX 4060 laptop now has a performance leak too.

The Chinese news agency ITHome has published data on the performance of the upcoming RTX 4060 laptop chip. Although the specs will vary depending on the laptop, this is a good indicator of what kind of performance you can expect.

RTX 4060 for desktop PCs has not even been announced yet, but the laptop version is in full leak mode. We have already seen it appear in the store listings in Romania, where the rest of the upcoming HP OMEN updates are also presented.

4060 is coming

At the moment, the RTX 4060 included in the 3D Mark test can score 10,050 points. For comparison, the tested 3060 laptops can produce about 8700 in the Time Spy test. Although this is not bad, the leap between generations is a huge 20%. This should allow those who are looking for a more budget gaming laptop to play almost any game with 1080p or 1440p resolution without any problems.

According to ITHome, the specifications are currently 8 GB GDDR6 with a total output power of 140 watts.

Little else is mentioned about the ThunderRobot laptop with a GPU. Even though the other laptops we tested are in the intended price range, you can expect the 13th generation Intel i7 at the top.

We expect to see more laptop chips in 2023 when CES kicks off the year, and Nvidia’s announcements will also presumably be about the RTX 4070 Ti. Although the 4060 may not be enabled, it will start to infiltrate laptops released from February.

This year we will be covering CES 2023 from afar, but be sure to follow our special section, as we will inform you all the news from the largest tech exhibition of the year.