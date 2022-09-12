Leaked Images of Half-Life 2 Show An Early Version of the Gravity Cannon

Recently, several images have appeared on social networks showing the concept art of one of the most famous artillery pieces in Half-Life 2 in 2004. pick up objects, which can then be thrown at the advancing enemies. Of course, as with any video game or any entertainment media, it didn’t start its life the way it was at the end, as long development cycles often mean that things change over time.

Inevitably, when it comes to Half-Life, there will be a discussion about whether a new part of the main series will ever see the light. The third part is one of the most anticipated triquels in the gaming industry, but it seems almost certain that Valve is not going to continue the exploits of the silent scientist-fighter against aliens. It’s a bit of a shame, especially when you consider that Episode 2 ends with a pretty significant cliffhanger, and fans have yet to find out what happens in the story after the closing credits begin.

As sad as it is that the third game will most likely never be released, there is still Half-Life 2, and there is still a lot of fun to be had with the gravity cannon. As The Gamer noticed, a Twitter user under the nickname Richter Overtime published several images showing the 1999 version of the pistol, five years before the game was released. He portrays the weapon as something more massive, with a slightly more “alien” touch. It is believed that it is based on the concept art of one of the cut characters of the sequel, Eli Maxwell.

Half-Life was such an influential first-person shooter when it came out that a sequel was pretty much in the cards. The game is on par with games like Doom and Quake, thanks to its innovation and the fact that it has brought the genre and games in general to new territories. Half-Life 2 was released just a few years later and had almost the same impact on the industry as its predecessor.

Despite all this, there is still no information about the triumphant return of Gordon Freeman. However, there are rumors that Valve is developing a Half-Life RTS called Citadel. The concept art of the gravity cannon is certainly interesting, it gives a little idea of what the game looked like in the early stages, but it won’t replace the third game, which is what fans really want.

Half-Life 2 was released in 2004 and is available on mobile devices, PC, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360.