Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Resume May Reveal Codename and New Character

The last few weeks have not been very good for Red Dead fans, but they have been good for Grand Theft Auto 6 fans. To focus attention on the huge expectations of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar announced that Red Dead Online content is slowing down, almost stopping. Indeed, it seems that Rockstar is focusing more and more on GTA 6, but apart from that, nothing is officially known.

Over the years, there have been numerous rumors and leaks about Grand Theft Auto 6, most of which are probably false. All rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, especially because it will likely take months, if not years, before Rockstar confirms anything. However, some Internet sleuths believe they may have found something related to the game.

On GTAForums (and, as Dexerto reports), fans found an online resume of actress Natonia Monet. Her resume included an appearance in a video game called “Fireball”, where she played for a character named Tamara. Fans think it’s related to Grand Theft Auto 6 because the actress’ agency in this job is linked to Rockstar Games.

In other words, from her resume, it can be assumed that the codename of Grand Theft Auto 6 is Fireball, and she plays a character named Tamara there. It is unknown whether she is the main character or a minor character, but what really refutes this theory is that Monet’s resume has since been updated. Soon after finding and linking fans to GTA 6, all references to the Fireball and Tamara were deleted.

So, this could happen for any number of reasons, such as the discovery itself, and not necessarily the relevant rumors and assumptions that Fireball is Grand Theft Auto 6. But, nevertheless, there are many points here that would remain unconnected if this were not true. This should be treated with disbelief to all rumors, but if a character named Tamara appears in any future Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers, it may well prove it.

At the same time, if any reliable documentation appears in which GTA 6 is referred to as a fireball, this could be another point. However, chances are that fans still have time to wait before something legitimate about Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development.