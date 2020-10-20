Leaked DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One Trailer

The first part of this standalone expansion will offer more action, many more demons and a new story. If you thought that the demons had died after the events of DOOM Eternal you are very wrong, as Id Software still has content in mind for the project.

The Ancient Gods Part One is a standalone expansion that brings the player new adrenaline-packed shootouts, all spiced up by the saga’s regular gameplay. Taking advantage of its launch, the title’s launch trailer has just appeared online, which you can see below these lines.

This content is completely standalone, in the sense that it has become an expansion that does not require players to have a copy of the base game. In other words, it is sold separately. According to Hugo Martin, Creative Director, the team is very proud of the level they have reached with this project. In fact, it is not a minor product at the content level. The wingspan is similar to DOOM Eternal, as explained by Martin himself.

The base game, on Xbox Game Pass

Although DOOM Eternal is available on Xbox Game Pass, the same will not be the case for the expansion, which will launch in stores first. Bethesda, owned by Zeni Max Media, was acquired with all its studios by Microsoft. After paying 7.5 billion dollars, Id Software, Bethesda Softworks, Machine Games or Arkane, among others, is now part of Xbox Game Studios. The future is uncertain for those who opt for a PlayStation 5, but at least in the short term, the games that have already been released on Sony consoles will continue to receive all the announced content.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods First Part will be released this October 20 on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia. Id Software has also revealed that they will improve the product in the new generation of consoles. Meanwhile, the version of Nintendo Switch adapted by Panic Button is still underway, although it does not yet have a release date.



