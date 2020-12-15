Leaked before it was introduced: Huawei Enjoy 20 SE!

Leaking phones before being introduced no longer surprises anyone. Days before its launch, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE was leaked. It is known that the phone will be introduced in China on December 23. In addition, it is stated that the phone will be a budget-friendly 5G model.

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE specifications

The China-based technology giant adds a new member to its family. The features published on Weibo reveal the technical details of the phone. The screen of the phone will be a LCD 6.67 inch 1080x 2400 Full HD Plus screen. Huawei prefers a 16 Megapixel camera in the front camera, and 48 Megapixels in the main camera. 8 Megapixel and 2 Megapixel cameras will also accompany the main camera.

MediaTek signed Dimensity 700 5G, which was introduced in November, will be on the phone. In the leak, there is no information about the RAM and storage capacity of the phone. The Enjoy 20 SE will feature a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

We have stated that the new budget-friendly 5G phone will be introduced on December 23, as well as the Huawei Watch Fit model will be introduced during this event. The Watch Fit seems to be the same model that was released in global markets a few months ago.

Images are simulated.



