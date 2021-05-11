Leaked Apple Documents Could Improve MacBook Pro Maintenance

Apple was the victim of an invasion in recent weeks that resulted in the request for a $ 50 million ransom so that engineering and manufacturing schemes for its devices would not be released on the internet. Even before the deadline, part of the documents were released – and they can now have a positive and accidental consequence.

According to a report by Vice, MacBook Pro maintenance experts are using the information released to improve the quality of Apple’s laptop service. This is because the information helps maintenance professionals to better understand the operation and connection between internal components of the model, in details that Apple itself does not normally provide.

By better understanding the logic boards of MacBooks, which are some of the most complex parts of the model and which can result in expensive repair procedures, the group claims that it can make less damaging adjustments and without affecting the stored data.

Hard choice

The ethical issue is complicated: experts are sharing PDFs from the outside to learn more about the models and improve repairs, even though knowing that obtaining them is illegal.

“I am not saying that I am in favor of people hacking computers to get this information. I would rather have her go to Apple and give $ 1,000 a year to get that information,” said Louis Rossmann, head of a repair group. in the United States that was consulted by the original report.

Another professional in the same field says that diagrams alone cannot cause problems for the brand and only prove how it changes few internal elements with each generation.