Leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Shirt Design Offers a Closer Look at MODOK

MCU fans have tuned their radars to the details of the upcoming movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”, which will finally reveal Kang the Conqueror outside of the series “Loki” on Disney Plus and correctly set him up as a new character of this phase. A big minus of the Thanos-level franchise. But there will also be a MOD in Ant-Man 3, and now fans will see the vile character for the first time.

MODOK was announced as the villain in Ant-Man 3, a movie that gets bigger and bigger with every announcement. Now Twitter user Chuck the Conqueror (@conquerorchuck) has found a leaked image of some upcoming merch that offers as clear a picture of M.O.D.O.K. as anything so far.

Although the film will mark the full—fledged debut of Kang the Conqueror on the big screen, there are other villains in it. M.O.D.O.K. (A mechanized organism created only for killing) is a man named George Tarleton, the mechanic of A.I.M., a series of technoterrorists poisoning the Marvel universe (they were villains in the recent Marvel’s game Avengers), created by Tarleton himself. father. A series of scientific failures followed, and A.I.M. Frankenstein turned the guy into a psychopath with a giant head and a child’s body, who floats around in a super-powerful gold and purple suit. Adhering to the idea of a multiverse, Marvel recently saw M.O.D.O.K. in Patton Oswalt’s animated series, but the version shown on the “Ant-Man 3” product above looks different.

The new M.O.D.O.K. has a facial mask — or a fully mechanical one—in a version that reads somewhat like a character, but it lacks the grace of the efforts of comic book superstar Jack Kirby, who created a man with a giant wrinkled face and a strange cup haircut, first made. It’s more mechanical, but like Kang, a MODOK can appear in a mask that changes its appearance. Now it will be necessary to see if the film will make M.O.D.O.K. a threat or a joke (in the case of the MCU, it will probably be a threat with a lot of jokes).

Like the sequel to Doctor Strange, the third Ant-Man increasingly resembles a multiverse movie. A massive rock and roll adventure that does not give a second’s respite, but provides an unmistakable dizzying adventure while it unfolds on the screen in front of the eager eyes of the audience. There are rumors that “Ant-Man 3” may be one of the darkest parts of the franchise, but in any case, it will certainly be one of the most complete, a buffet packed to bursting with a little bit of everything.

The premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” is scheduled for February 17, 2023.