Leak suggests new Yakuza will be spin-off with Ryuji Goda

A leak published last Wednesday (20) on 4chan points out that a new spin-off by Yakuza may be being developed by SEGA, bringing the protagonist arc to the character Ryuji Goda.

According to leaked information, the Kansai Dragon Ryuji Goda, who was introduced to the series in Yakuza 2 as the great antagonist of the title, may be very close to returning to the franchise, now with a campaign of its own. The publication suggests that the game should be inspired by the story of Ryu ga Gotoku Online – popularly known as Yakuza Online -, released in 2018 for mobile devices, and will feature scenarios from Yakuza 5 and 6.

The anonymous user of 4chan also shared screenshots that were apparently captured in-game, indicating that the game may already be in good stages of development. Although the images are blurred, it is possible to observe some details that are being included gradually.

So far, SEGA has not confirmed the production of the game, so all information should be treated as rumors.

