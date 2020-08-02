Leak shows detail about Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

On the eve of the presentation of the Pixel Pixel 4a, which has been postponed several times by Google due to the coronavirus pandemic, new images reveal those that should be the next smartphones that will be launched by the Mountain View giant, and that should appear from September.

From the image released by Indian leaker Ishan Argawal, it is possible to see that the two models will feature 5G connectivity and the subsequent tweet from the source of this image gives an even clearer notion of what to expect from the next generation of Google smartphones.

I made a typo. I'm sorry. The brushed metal, smaller phone is Pixel 5 5G, on the left. The one on the right is Pixel 4a 5G which is bigger with a coloured power button. https://t.co/KcJfHB0Ptf — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020

This means that the model on the left, smaller and with a black power button must be the Google Pixel 5 5G, with a brushed metal finish. Google Pixel 4a 5G should be bigger, and it will have a colored power button.

The camera modules of the two models, from what the image allows to see, look similar and, due to their size, both models must repeat the foray made last year, when finally Google adopted a dual camera module for their smartphones, which had a main sensor and an optical zoom sensor. Although leaks and previous renderings show only a rear camera.

Your first look at Google’s 5G Pixel lineup, coming this fall. The one on the right is the Pixel 5 5G, judging by the Brushed Metal Frame. The Pixel 4a 5G may be a bigger phone (basically XL) than the standard #Pixel4a launching tomorrow. 👉🏻 Thanks @samsungbloat for the info! pic.twitter.com/nWRbDB3vcU — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020

According to previous leaks, both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a will be intermediate devices; the first with higher performance, and the second with simple specifications and not very attractive hardware: a 5.81-inch panel with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and OLED panel with Always-on Display, in addition to offering a Snapdragon 730G chipset to the side of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The battery will be only 3,140 mAh with simple 18W fast charging

Possible specifications – Google Pixel 4a

5.81-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio

Circular notch panel with support for HDR, Always-on Display and Now Playing

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset

Titan M security module

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

8 MP front camera with f / 2.0 and 84º

Single 12.2MP rear camera, f / 1.7, dual-pixel, PDAF focus and image stabilization

3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Dimensions of 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm and weight of 143g



