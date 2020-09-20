Leak from footage of The Princes and Princesses of Love 4

A photo of the filming of the Princes and Princesses of Love 4 has leaked on the web and we invite you to discover it here.

Alix at war with a candidate on the set of Princes and Princesses of Love 4, we have all the information. Contrary to what is said on the web, the young woman is not at war with Beverly! And while the adventure is still underway in the south of France, a photo has just been leaked. It is the blogger Aqababe who has just unveiled it on his Instagram story and we can see several candidates. This is the case with Beverly, Alix and Mujdat. With them, we imagine that there are suitors and suitors. And we let you discover this photo a little further down in this article.

As you most certainly know, this year there are new rules. Suitors and suitors can take the place of Princes and Princesses following duels. As much to say to you that the cast of the show will change as the shooting progresses. And that should certainly create some tension between the candidates … In any case, to discover all this on our screens, we will have to wait a little longer. The program will be broadcast on W9 just after the cross country shoot! So in the meantime, find out which candidates of the Princes and Princesses of Love 4 slept together.



