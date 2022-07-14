Leah Remini criticizes the judges’ concert “So you think you can dance”: “Dance is my life!”

Don’t come for her. Leah Remini applauded critics who think she has no right to be a judge in “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Where are the graduates of the show “So you think you can dance” now?

Further, the author of Troublemaker noted that she loves to dance and has been doing it for some time. “I do ballroom dancing, cha-cha-cha, rumba, jive— I do it all,” she explained. “And salsa. But who can judge a dance show? I’m having a good time.”

Michael Becker

The New York native, who joined the SYTYCD jury in June, also noted that she does not evaluate the participants from a professional dance point of view. “I’m there as a person who just likes to dance,” she said in the video. “I’m an actress, I’m a performer, so it’s about performance. That’s what I judge. So, this is the answer to this question. I’m having the best time. Just let me enjoy it.”

Leah Remini’s Battle with Scientology over the Years: this is “real evil”

The co-host of the Scientology: Fair Play podcast replaced Matthew Morrison on the Fox series after the 43-year-old Glee graduate was fired in May for allegedly sending “inappropriate” messages to a participant.

“The messages contained sexual innuendos and were flirtatious to the point that he was overstepping the bounds,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “He didn’t have sex with the contestant, but she complained about him to the producers because the messages made her feel awkward and awkward, and then they passed it on to HR.”

A few days later, the Broadway actor spoke about the allegations that led to his dismissal in a video posted on Instagram, denying any unprofessional behavior.

“It is very sad to sit here and defend myself and my family from blatantly false statements made anonymously,” he said in June. “I have nothing to hide, so in the interests of transparency, I will read you one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show: “Hi, this is Matthew. If you don’t mind, I’d like to get your phone number and talk to you about some things.” The end.”

So, you think you can dance, airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 21:00. et.