Leah McSweeney from “RONI” Secretly “Struggled” with Her Depression Medication in Season 13: “People Can be Connected”

“Season 13 wasn’t the easiest,” the 39—year-old author of Chaos Theory tells us. “I was dealing with the death of my grandmother. I was struggling with COVID, you know, depression, like many other people.”

Although the designer of “Married to the Mafia” does not “regret” the season, which ended in August 2021 and was filmed during the pandemic, she would like her “struggle” to find a suitable cure for depression to be shown on the air. her storyline.

“I… struggled with the medications I was taking, and I was prescribed another medication for depression,” she explains to Us. “I’ve talked about it, but it doesn’t seem to have been picked up to follow the story of it.”

McSweeney added that it might have been “better to just say:”That’s what’s happening to me. And I feel like shit right now, and I’m trying different antidepressants.”

The reality TV star also noted that the topic would be relevant for viewers, since everyone was faced with the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in quarantine conditions.

“I think a lot of people could relate to this because, for example, who hasn’t had [hard times]?” she asked. “We lived in some kind of ghost town. And it was so strange to go outside and see that the streets were empty. Like, it just does something to your soul.”

The fashion designer was “distraught about it,” she said of the ongoing pandemic. “And at the same time, trying to make a show and… it’s supposed to be funny and interesting, but I don’t really feel funny and I don’t want to entertain people.”

McSweeney, who has not consumed alcohol for two years, said that all these difficulties made her “want to drink,” but she abstained.

The fashion designer has starred in RHONY since joining the cast in 2020 for season 12. In her two short seasons on the series, fans have seen the drama play out when it comes to her (past) drinking, her feud with Ramona Singer, and her relationship with her mother.

Discussing the idea of splitting RHONY into two different shows, McSweeney, who shares 14-year-old daughter Cyrus with ex-partner Rob Cristofaro, initially hesitated at the thought of participating in one of them.

“I think it will depend on who and who is on it, and you know, all that,” she told Us, although she quickly confirmed that she would join if asked.