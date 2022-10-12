League of Legends Worlds 2022

While the 2022 World Cup is in full swing, here is the standings of the group stage, as well as all the teams that are still fighting for the Summoners Cup.

Standings of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup

Group A

1. Edward Gaming 2-1

1. Fnatic 2-1

1. T1 2-1

4. Cloud9 0-3

Group B

1. JD Gaming 3-0

2. DAMWON Gaming 2-1

3. G2 Esports 1-2

4. Evil Geniuses 0-3

Group C

1. Robber 3-0

2. DRKS 2-1

3. Best esports 1-2

4. GAM Esports 0-3

Group D

1. “Royal never give up” 3:0

2. Gen .G 2-1

3. CTBC Flying Oyster 1-2

4. 100 thieves 0-3

Teams of the 2022 World Cup group stage

The group stage has already begun, and these are the 12 teams that have started their way to the Summoners Cup in the group stage of the League of Legends 2022 World Championship.

Cloud 9

Above: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami.

Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang

Middle: Nikolai “Jensen” Jensen

Bot: Kim “Berserk” Min Chul

Support: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen

After winning the LCS Summer 2022, the updated Cloud9 with Jensen’s return and a change of roles for the Support Link look to transfer the momentum from their regional success to the international arena. It has been a difficult year for the organization after disagreements during the spring split, initially caused by the firing of former head coach Nick “LS” De Cesare.

100 thieves

Above: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho.

Jungle: Maybe “Closer” Chelik

Middle: Felix “Abbedagge” Brown

Bot: Victor “FBI” Huang

Support: Choi “huhi” Jae Hyun

100 Thieves return to the World Championship as the second LCS seed. The organization had a strong year, finishing 2nd in both regular seasons. They also participated in last year’s World Cup, but did not make it through the group stage, as they finished 3-3. This lineup has been tested and tested — the last time they made changes to their starting lineup was at the beginning of 2021.

The scoundrel

Above: Andrey “Odoamne” Pascu

Jungle: Kim “Malrang” Geun Son

Middle: Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Bot: Marcos “Comp” Stamkopoulos

Support: Adrian “Trymbi” Tribus

Rogue is still basking in the glory of its first ever regional title after winning the LEC Summer 2022. After the lineup changes at the beginning of the year, when Malrang and Comp joined them, Rogue looks to be the strongest player ever, beating both Fnatic and G2. in one weekend. The basics of Odoamne, Larssen and Trumbi, along with the newcomers, hope for a better result than relegation from the group stage of the last World Cup.

G2 Esports

Above: Sergen “BrokenBlade” Celik

Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski

Middle: Rasmus “caps” Winter

Bot: Victor “Flakked” Lirola

Support: Rafael “Targamas” Crabbe

A team that needs no introduction, the presence of G2 Esports at almost any international event does not surprise anyone. This new iteration of G2, built on the basis of the world-famous jungle duo CAPs and Jankos, is about to enter the international arena for the second time after T1 won the MSI 2022 semi-finals.

General Ji Esports

Above: Choi “Doran” Hyun Joon

Jungle: Han “Peanuts” Wang-ho

Middle: Jeon “Chowi” Ji-hoon

Bot: Pak “Ruler” Jae Hyuk

Support: Son “Lehends” Si Wu

The first seeding of LCK Gen.G Esports consists of incredibly titled players. Each of these players is known to be one of the best in their role, and together they look invincible. During LCK Summer 2022, they beat T1 fan favorites 3-0 in the grand final.

T1

Above: Choi “Zeus” Wu-jae

Jungle: Moon “Oner” Hyun Joon

Middle: Lee “Faker” Sang Hyuk

Bot: Lee “Gumayushi” Min Hyun

Support: Ryu “Keriya” Min Sok

T1’s results declined significantly during the previous LCK split, as a result of which T1 announced a change in its coaching staff. However, any team that has a Faker is a serious competitor at the international level, and now he has been joined by another world champion in Keriya, as well as Gumayushi, who is considered one of the best kerry AD in the world.

DAMWON Gaming

Above: Chan “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Jungle: Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Middle: Ho “Showmaker” Su

Bot: So “deokdam” De Gil

Support: Kim “Kellin” Hyun-gyu

DAMWON, with the return of Nuguri, now has three members of the 2020 World Championship winning roster. This team has achieved many successes both locally and internationally, and a lot is expected of it. Winning the Summoners Cup this time will not only add another trophy to their piggy bank, but also bring back the LCK championship.

J. D. Gaming

Above: Bai “369” Jiahao

Jungle: With “Kanavi” Jin Hyuk

Middle: Zeng “Yagao” Qi

Bot: Wang “Hope” Jie

Support: Lu “Missing” Yunfeng

1st place in the LPL JD Gaming completed the group stage of the LPL Summer 2022 with a score of 14-2, and then won all three playoff matches, two of which were 3-2 against Top Esports, 2nd place in the LPL. The fact that they were able to stand out in an incredibly competitive region makes it interesting to see how they will behave internationally this time.

Edward Gaming

Above: Lee “Flandre” Xuan-jun

Jungle: Zhao “Jiejie” Li-Jie

Middle: Lee “Scout” Ye-chan

Bot: Pak “Viper” Do Hyun

Support: Tian “Meiko” Ye

The current world champions EDward Gaming did not change anything in their composition after the victory. They are not the 1st place in the LPL, but the same 5 people who captured the 2021 World Cup are back, and they are not going to give up the Summoners Cup.

The best esports

Above: Huang “wayward” Ren-Xing

Jungle: Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang

Middle: Zhuo “Knight” Ding

Bot: Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo

Support: Lin “Mark” Xu

Top Esports ranks second in the LPL and has two world champions in its roster. Both JackeyLove and Tian have won world championships separately, the first when he was a member of Invictus Gaming, and the second in FunPlus Phoenix. Now they are looking for the Summoners Cup together.

CTC Flying Oyster

Above: Xu “Rest” Shi-jie

Jungle: Huang “The Twins” Chu-xuan

Middle: Chen “M1ssion” Xiao-hsien

Bot: Ciao “Shunn” Ying-shun

Support: Lin “Koala” Ji-chan

CFO took only 4th place after the PCS Summer 2022 group stage, but they shone in the playoffs. They won four matches to five wins in a row, along the way even beating the fans’ favorites and the first place of the group stage PSG Talon. This is the international debut of the organization, and they want to leave their mark.

GAM Esports

Above: Trun “Kiaya” Dui Sang

Jungle: đỗ “Levi” Dui Khan

Middle: Dong “Kati” Thanh Phe

Bot: Nguyen Hoang “Style” Dream

Support: TrầN “Bie” ĐứC HiếU

Worlds 2022 marks the return of VCS representatives to Worlds after several years of not being able to attend due to COVID restrictions. GAM has dominated VCS for years and even got into MSI and Worlds in 2017.

The four teams that have passed the Play-In stage look like this:

Evil Geniuses

Above: Chon “Impact” Eon Yong

Jungle: Katzper “Inspired” by the Scrap

Middle: Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun

Bot: Mohammed Hassan “Kaori” Shenturk

Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme

Evil Geniuses, who took third place in the LCS, started with play-ins. At a press conference after the 100 Thieves match, the EG coaching staff announced that their botlainer from the Kaori Academy will play at the 2022 World Cup instead of Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki.

Fnatic

Above: Martin “Wunder” Hansen.

Jungle: Ivan “Razor” Martin

Middle: Marek “Humanoid” Brazda

Bot: Elias “Upset” Lipp

Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov

Fnatic’s presence at the World Championships is permanent, and after last year’s controversy, due to which Upset cannot play, he returned to silence the doubters. The LEC team was eliminated from the group stage of the last World Championship.

DRX

Above: Hwang “Kingyeon” Song Hoon

Jungle: Hong “Pyosik” Jang Hyun

Middle: Kim “Zeka” Geon U

Bot: Kim “Deft” Hyuk-gyu

Support: Cho “BeryL” Gong Hee

DRX qualified after passing the LCK regional final. With world champion BeryL as a staunch member of the team along with many names that are surely familiar to fans of a good League of Legends, DRX is a force to be reckoned with.

Royal never give up

Above: Chen “Breathe” Chen

Jungle: Yang “Wei” Yang-Wei

Middle: Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao

Bot: Chen “GALA” Wei

Support: Shi “Min” Sen-Min

The Chinese RNG team has just won an international victory. Having won its third Mid-Season Invitational earlier this year, the organization and its core players are now looking for their first World Championship. Like DRX, RNG also qualified after passing the LPL regional finals.