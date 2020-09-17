League of Legends: Wild Rift will soon enter beta phase

Riot Games Announces New Features for the Mobile Version of Its Popular MOBA Through a New Development Trailer; the closed beta is coming down.

League of Legends: Wild Rift, the iOS and Android mobile version of the popular Riot Games MOBA, will soon enter the closed beta phase after going through an alpha version a few months ago; This has been announced by those responsible for it through a new trailer as a development diary, warning, yes, that this new test phase will arrive first in some Asian countries, to later make the leap to the rest of the world territories; a kind of soft launch, a very widespread trend in mobile developers, although in this case for a new testing phase.

Along with another exclusive test for iOS mobiles

This new announcement comes together with the confirmation of another test phase, although in this case only for Apple mobile devices, whose dates for the moment also remain unknown, although it should not take long to be available; Those interested in taking part in this trial version for iPhone and iPad can now sign up through the game’s official website.

Regarding the new closed beta of League of Legends: Wild Rift, it has been confirmed that new elements will be available that have not been seen in previous tests, such as six new champions available for the first time, which are Amumu, Varus, Jarvan IV, Dr World, Sona and Singed. In addition, it will also be possible to access cosmetic elements such as skins, emoticons, animations, emblems or poses (in total, more than 300), all through wild cores, the premium currency of the Riot Games game.

Finally, you can also play ranked games with the possibility of reaching a new rank known as emerald, all to climb the ranks of the Wild Rift leaderboards. The new League of Legends: Wild Rift mobile MOBA is set to hit the App Store and Google Play sometime this year.



