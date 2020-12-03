League of Legends: Wild Rift; when the beta comes out

We tell you everything you need to know about the League of Legends: Wild Rift beta and the method you must follow to register on iOS and Android.

A few days ago Riot Games announced the official beta date for League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the acclaimed MOBA from the American company that players are eagerly waiting to welcome on their iOS and Android devices. Later it will also come to consoles, but for now we can play it in portable mode and anywhere. In order to prepare for its launch, below we detail how you can register in its free open beta and other keys of interest in this regard.

When will the Wild Rift beta become available?

Next Thursday, December 10, 2020

It is a date marked on the calendar of any player, since in addition to becoming available the Wild Rift beta will also finally arrive at Cyberpunk 2077 and the The Game Awards gala will be held. We still do not know the exact time, so we hope that throughout the day on the 10th it will become available for download, something that we should know through a direct notification from Riot Games.

How to sign up for the free and open beta of Wild Rift

Sign up for Android through Google Play

Registration on iOS through the App Store is not yet enabled

On the other hand, we can sign up for the Riot Games newsletter to receive direct updates on the game through its official website. Without knowing further details of this conversion, we have no doubt that the company in charge will demonstrate its good know-how habitual and listen to players who try the beta to adjust certain parameters ahead of their final release, which will occur in a later date yet to be determined.



