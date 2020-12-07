League of Legends: Wild Rift, requirements for playing

The version of League of Legends for iOS and Android mobile devices will arrive with its beta this Thursday, December 10; We detail their requirements.

Riot Games are ready to launch the open beta of the mobile version of the unbeatable League of Legends. Wild Rift will be playable from this next Thursday, December 10 (an important day in the video game industry due to the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Game Awards gala). Therefore, below we detail the minimum requirements that your iOS or Android mobile device must have to be able to move the game without any problem. Also, here we remind you that we tell you how to register for the beta.

“We have optimized League of Legends: Wild Rift to work on most mobile devices with the goal of providing maximum fun for the maximum number of players. Keep reading to check the minimum requirements to play on an Apple / Android device ”, they detail from the official Riot Games website.

Minimum requirements to play Wild Rift on Android

OS: Android 5 and above

Memory: 2 GB RAM

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core processor (32-bit or 64-bit)

GPU: Mali-T860

Minimum requirements to play Wild Rift on iOS

OS: iOS 9 and higher

Memory: 2 GB RAM MEMORY

CPU: 1.8 GHz dual-core processor (Apple A9)

GPU: PowerVR GT7600

As you can see, from Riot they fulfill their promise by presenting quite low requirements to play, so it is not necessary to have a high-end and latest model mobile to move Wild Rift and enjoy it. We will be able to see it first-hand from next December 10, at which time the open beta becomes available and all those users who have registered or are entering the Wild Rift field for the first time can try this version League of Legends mobile.



