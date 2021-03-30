League of Legends: Wild Rift: PRACA chart comparison

With more and more people getting access to League of Legends: Wild Rift, it was only a matter of time before videos appeared on the network comparing the edition aimed at mobile devices and the one that is already installed on several computers.

The recordings presented in this news attempt to show similar elements of both games, such as gameplay with the same characters, some of their skills and many other elements.

See below and draw your own conclusions:

It is possible to notice that, by running on lower resolution devices, the mobile version uses more simplified textures. However, Wild Rift brings 3D models of superior quality to the PC version.

So, what did you think of the mobile version of League of Legends in relation to the one intended for computers? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.