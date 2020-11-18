League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta date has been announced. In addition to League of Legends, which Riot Games continued to develop long ago, it started developing multiple games by dividing into different branches.

These games developed are League of Legends: Wild Rift, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Aiming to appeal to different players with these games, Riot Games announced the Open Beta date of the Wild Rift. Wild Rift will be playable on mobile devices around the world on December 10th.

On 10 December the European, Middle East, North Africa, Russia and Turkey in the open beta will be available as Android and iOS devices. Riot plans to release the Wild Rift open beta in the spring of 2021 in the United States. Until now, the regions where open beta has been published are Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.



