League of Legends: Wild Rift, open beta date in 7 countries

League of Legends is one of the most famous competitive games in the world, with a wide and loyal community of players everywhere. Given that, it was a matter of time before the game expanded to reach more platforms than computers. Rumors dated August last year indicated that the developer Riot Games was preparing a version of the title for smartphones, something finally confirmed shortly after, in October.

Called League of Legends: Wild Rift, the company’s MOBA for cell phones was planned to hit the market this year, but no date has been released. Today, the developer revealed that the game will enter the open beta phase on October 27, with limitations, however.

Wild Rift will be available at first for players from 7 countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. In December, MOBA will make its debut in Europe, the Middle East and Russia, and then arrive in the United States in the spring of 2021 (Brazilian autumn). No plans have been released for Brazil so far, but it is more likely that the country will receive the title with North America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2TZAAQmGho&feature=emb_title

The company also confirmed some more news that players will witness with the mobile launch of League of Legends. Lee Sin, the Blind Monk, will be added to the character list later this month, maintaining basically the same gameplay as PCs. In addition, it will be possible to log into the game with the Riot account to receive rewards, with content for each region being produced by influencers in the coming days. League of Legends: Wild Rift will be released for Android and iOS, with users of the Google system already being able to pre-register through the Play Store.



