League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming to IOS and Android

Great news for League of Legends: Wild Rift fans! The game is now coming to mobile in beta on iOS and Android!

It’s finally official! League of Legends players will be able to immerse themselves in the cult universe of Runeterra on mobile and tablet!

Riot Games is launching League of Legends: Wild Rift in beta today for iOS and Android. With lots of new features including the Noxian Brotherhood, players are thrilled!

The Noxian fraternity? This is the new in-game event where players must complete special Noxus-themed missions and unlock comics.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: WILD RIFT: THE NEW MOBILE VERSION IS RUSHING

“ABOUT THE MOBILE GAME! Immerse yourself in Wild Rift: LOL’s 5v5 Skills-and-Strats MOBA Experience, now fully designed for mobile and console. With new controls and fast-paced games, players of all skill levels can team up with friends, lock down their champion, and take to the big games. Is it thus written under the trailer Youtube of the account of League of Legends: Wild Rift!

In a few hours, the trailer on Youtube has already accumulated more than 110,000 views! And fans who have tested the mobile beta are commenting! “The phrase ‘dominates all who stand in your way.’ describes Darius perfectly. »Writes a player.

“So it’s time to play with hikes that last with just one stack :). “Or” I, who downloaded the Wild rift mobile game: See Darius. Knows his name is Darius. : search on youtube how to get Darius. “Then commented other internet users who are already fans.

Did you miss the League of Legends trailer? So you hesitate to download the mobile version of the game? We’ll let you watch it right here:



