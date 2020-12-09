League of Legends Wild Rift: how to download

We tell you how you can download and play the open beta of League of Legends Wild Rift (Riot Games) on your Android and iOS mobile devices.

Although the official launch of the Wild Rift open beta was planned for this Thursday, December 10, many players have already been able to download and start playing the version for iOS and Android mobile devices of League of Legends. For this reason, below we detail how you can download it to start playing now or from the initially set launch. We also remember that we have a complete list with all the champions of the game available since the launch of its beta.

How to download Wild Rift on iOS and Android

Download on iOS: go to the App Store from your Apple device and download the initial 2.2 GB marked on the official store page. Requires iOS 10.0 or later, so it includes both iPhone and iPad.

Download on Android: access the Play Store from your Android device to download the 2.6 GB with the latest updates. Requires Android 5.0 and later versions.

As you can see, we can play Wild Rift with practically any mobile device, since one of the goals of Riot Games has been to establish quite affordable minimum requirements as long as the game can move on the vast majority of devices of the last years, both mobile phones and tablets.

Internal purchases available within the app

Something that should be noted is that we found a series of internal purchases in which we can spend real money to obtain champions, skins, poses, emoticons, emblems, icons and trinkets. We can also achieve everything by playing, but for this we will have to spend a lot of hours at the controls. To get an idea of ​​the price scale, we can say that the following are the ones available: from 500 wild cores for € 5.49 to 10,500 cores for € 99.99.



