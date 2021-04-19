League of Legends: Wild Rift How to download on mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift is the new bet by Riot Games for its most successful game in the mobile world. The title has been available for some time for Android and iOS for free, and in this guide you will have the opportunity to check all the steps to download the title on your device.

How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile

Before proceeding to the download tips, it is good to check the requirements required for you to be able to run the game on your device. The minimum resource data for the device is as follows:

Android requirements

Operating system: Android 5 or later

Processor: 1.5 GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit)

Graphics: Mali-T860

RAM: 2 GB

Requirements for iOS

Operating system: iOS 10 or later

Processor: Dual-core 1.4 GHz (Apple A8)

Graphics: PowerBR GX6450

RAM: 1 GB

If your device’s specifications match or exceed what is shown above, just follow the steps below to ensure that the download of League of Legends for mobile happens correctly.

1. Access Google Play or the App Store and, in the search area, type League of Legends (or simply League of) and check if this list appears League of Legends: Wild Rift (option that you must select);

2. On the next screen, click the Install button to perform the download process;

3. Once the download is complete, open the game for the system to start the installation and download the remaining data necessary for the game to function normally and you can enjoy all the news contained in this version of League of Legends.

Learn more about the game

League of Legends: Wild Rift was announced in October last year as the complete MOBA experience for PC on mobile screens. The expectation to check this result was so great that it didn’t take long for the community itself to start making some graphic comparisons between the two editions.

Speaking of community, some players also noticed that at the launch of the game, the price of Wild Colors (name given by the producer to the virtual currency purchased with real money to obtain cosmetic items within Wild Rift) was higher on iOS than on Android, with values ​​that could represent a difference of 1% up to twice the price. So far, the reason for this difference in values ​​between systems has not yet been explained.

So, are you playing League of Legends: Wild Rift or waiting a little longer to download it? Take the opportunity to check the opinion of the Voxel team regarding the game by clicking here.