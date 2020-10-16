League of Legends: Wild Rift has open beta in October

Expanding the list of games that will be in the iPhone 12 catalog, Apple and Tencent Games announced that League of Legends: Wild Rift will also arrive on IOS devices. A date has just been confirmed and the game will enter an open beta on October 27th.

The date in question is only valid for countries like Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Unfortunately, Brazilian players will soak for a while until Riot Games announces the official date here.

The good news is that there is at least one forecast for the open beta in the Americas: spring 2021 – Brazilian autumn, a season that begins on March 20 and runs through June 20; the public test should be launched here at some point in that period.

Check out some of the news for the next update:

New champion: in the new patch, which arrives later this month, the Wild Rift will release one of the most popular League of Legends junglers for PC: Lee Sin the Blind Monk.

Rewards: In South Korea and Japan, players can log in with their existing Riot Games accounts and earn rewards based on their time and amount invested in those same League of Legends PC accounts. For Southeast Asian regions – which are currently in the closed beta – players can create and link their Riot account to earn rewards, such as champions and skins.

The way to Wild Rift: Riot Games will release locally adapted content every day until the open beta is available. Highlights for influencers, guides and the community, who will provide players with everything they need to venture into the Wild Rift.



