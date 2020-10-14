League of Legends: Wild Rift can be played on iPhone 12

It’s revealed how League of Legends, one of the world’s most popular online games, will look on the latest devices with the iOS operating system. League of Legends: Wild Rift will be playable on iPhone 12 series phones this year.

Wild Rift, the mobile-focused version of League of Legends, has been tested on Android devices for a while. The developer of the game, Riot Games, chose to test the Wild Rift with smaller groups.

Wild Rift will be able to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the iPhone 12 with the A14 Bionic processor and 5G support. This is one of the reasons why Riot Games chose Apple to showcase the game. The game can also be accessed on 5G compatible Android devices.

Another important factor that brings the League of Legends: Wild Rift experience to the iPhone 12 is the A14 Bionic processor. This processor, which is 15 percent faster than the A13, consumes 30 percent less power. It can be safely said that this is a development that will please those who will play online games with the iPhone 12.



