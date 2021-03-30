League of Legends: Wild Rift arrives today (29) in Brazil

This Monday (29) was certainly much awaited by fans of League of Legends, as Riot Games finally made available to the Americas (including Brazil) League of Legends: Wild Rift, the version of the game dedicated to mobile devices. However, the producer decided to anticipate things a little and the servers were opened last night (28).

Estamos a um dia do lançamento do Wild Rift nas Américas! ✨ Confira detalhes e segredos dos 61 Campeões em https://t.co/CoboayCC8I P.S. – olhe com atenção. 👁️👁️🔎 pic.twitter.com/zTZoM754Qn — League of Legends: Wild Rift Brasil (@WildRiftBR) March 29, 2021

If you’re curious to see if your phone is capable of running League of Legends: Wild Rift, check out the game’s minimum requirements. The Voxel team also had the opportunity to check the title in advance and we brought our impressions.

Are you looking forward to checking out the game? Have you already downloaded? Tell us in the space for comments what you think of this new bet from Riot.