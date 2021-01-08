League of Legends: Wild Rift arrives in Brazil in March

Amid several news released to celebrate the new season of League of Legends, Riot Games announced on Friday (08) the forecast for the arrival of the open beta of LoL: Wild Rift, which begins in March in North America and of the South, but still with no definite date.

Another big revelation from the developers is that Wild Rift will not be confined to the traditional Summoner’s Rift map. The game will also be expanded to Howling Abyss in 2021 with the infamous ARAM.

There are currently about 50 champions in the Wild Rift open beta and Riot has announced that it plans to release two new heroes a month this year. Katarina, Rammus and Dr. Mundo are some of the names that will join the cast of characters soon.

In addition to the new champions, a new Lunar New Year festival event was also announced in February and the first official ranked season, which will start soon in some regions where the game is available.

It is worth remembering that the League of Legends: Wild Rift Open Beta started in October 2020 in countries like Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Then, in December, it was the turn of other European countries to receive the testing phase.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently available for Android and iOS devices.