League of Legends welcomes Samira in patch 10.19

In this update, Riot Games also seeks to encourage players to enter the competitive LOL scene. Samira is the new League of Legends champion, a new character that will join Riot Games’ MOBA starting with update 10.19, as the company has announced through a post on its website.

In addition, this version will focus its attention on balancing the product for the world championship. According to the Americans, their intention is to “give a little push” so that more people are encouraged to enter the competitive circuit. “These improvements are aimed primarily at shooters, junglers, and central lane champions.”

