League of Legends: Viego, the Destroyed King

As a way to promote the new season in League of Legends, Riot Games has just announced a new champion for moba. Welcome Viego, the Destroyed King who is also a villain in The Ruined King, the company’s single player game recently announced.

In theory, Viego should be used primarily in the jungle function and will be introduced in a future update to MOBA. The champion’s skill kit has new mechanics, like controlling a dead enemy to use your skills, for example.

Riot games also announced that the next three champions this year are also related to the return of the Destroyed King. Check out the publication: