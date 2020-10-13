League of Legends: Seraphine’s Capabilities Revealed

The talents and background story of Seraphine, the new champion of Riot Games’ popular MOBA game League of Legends, have been revealed. So, what are the capabilities of Seraphine, who also has a social media account of her own?

It has been announced that Seraphine, the new champion of League of Legends, one of the most popular MOBA games of today, will be added to the game very soon. Of course, with the announcement of the character, it became clear what kind of abilities he will have.

In its developer note, Riot Games published, “Seraphine is a very different champion. She has social media accounts, takes lots of selfies with her cat and makes music with the famous pop group K / DA. Seraphine, who has transformed from a singing girl in her room into a world famous pop phenomenon. He’s not the same person we’ll see in “. So, what are the abilities of this new character from League of Legends?

League of Legends, Seraphine’s abilities

Passive – Powder of Stage

Every third basic skill Seraphine uses creates a flow, allowing it to be reused automatically. Also, Seraphine creates a note whenever she uses a talent near a teammate. Each note is consumed, increasing the range of his basic attacks and dealing additional magic damage.

Q – High Pitch

The perfect note sent by Seraphine deals increased magic damage based on her target’s missing health percentage.

W – Surrounding Sound

Seraphine sings a song that surrounds her nearby allies, granting herself and her allies movement speed and shield. If Seraphine already has a shield, she can heal nearby allies. The amount of health regen increases based on how many allies are in the vicinity.

E – Hard Rhythm

Seraphine fires an intense sound wave, dealing magic damage to enemies in a line and slowing them. Pre-slowed enemies are fixed and fixed enemies are stunned.

R – Bis

Seraphine launches a magical force that enters enemies and deals magic damage by taking the stage. All champions hit (including allies) become part of the performance, increasing the range of the ability and providing the maximum amount of notes to allies.



