League of Legends Reference in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, released in November, does not seem to be very cowardly about in-game references. The game, which has references to LOTR and Game of Thrones, is now referring to League of Legends.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, published by Ubisoft last month and made Ubisoft’s face smile with its sales figures, offers many ‘easter eggs’ to its players in its wide open world.

According to the news on PCGamesN, easter eggs (tiny surprises added by the developers to the game) of The Lord of the Rings, The Prodigy, Dark Souls and Game of Thrones have been found in the game so far. It seems that a new one will continue to be added to these. Finally, the easter egg of Riot Games’ popular MOBA game League of Legends has been found.

League of Legends easter egg in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Riot Games’ Jared Rosen shared a video in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with the note that there is a League of Legends reference. The video features conversations between Eivor and an ‘NPC’ named Bristan.

In the conversation between the two, the NPC said, “Isn’t it a legendary beast? It moves brutally, with angry eyes and teeth like a sword.” Eivor says, “I once met a woman with a strong shield who went to war with a wild boar. She called her boar Bristle-bold.”

When League of Legends players saw the dialogue between the two, they probably immediately understood the referenced character. Eivor gives a reference to Sejuani, one of the League of Legends champions. Sejuani also rides a wild boar named Bristle.

Although the dialogue mentioned above is too consistent and detailed to be a coincidence, this reference has also been officially confirmed. Samantha Webb, author of the script for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, quoted the video posted on Twitter, saying, “Someone has found it.” It also seems quite likely that players will find more easter eggs in addition to these.



