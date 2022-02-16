League Of Legends Patch 12.4; Changes And News In Champions, Objects And More

League Of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news that come to League of Legends with patch 12.4, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. We already have the new version 12.4 available in League of Legends, which arrives to welcome Renata Glasc in addition to bringing changes to items, champions and more. Below we will tell you everything in detail, in addition to remembering that a patch with the same number also arrives at TFT and that Vi, with a skin based on Arcane, is available in Fortnite as a skin.

League of Legends Champions Changes

Aatrox: Q perfect hits bonus damage increased by 150% ⇒ 160%

Amumu: E base damage reduction increased by 2/4/6/8/10 (+3% bonus armor) (+3% bonus magic resist) ⇒ 5/7/9/11/13 ( +3% bonus armor) (+3% bonus magic resist).

Ashe: Increase R arrow speed 1600 ⇒ 1500 (+200 per second of movement), up to 2100.

Blitzcrank: Base health regen reduced by 8.5 ⇒ ​​7.5.

Dr. World: Decreases AD growth from 4.2 ⇒ 3.5 / 61-132.4 (lvls 1-18) ⇒ 61-120.5 (lvls 1-18). R cooldown no longer reduces with level 110/100/90 seconds ⇒ 110 seconds at all ranks

Illaoi: Increases base attack speed by 0.571 ⇒ 0.625. W damage ratio increased by 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% (+2% per 100 AD) of target’s maximum health ⇒ 3/3.5/4/4.5 /5% (+4% per 100 AD) of the target’s maximum health.

Kalista: Increases base armor by 21 ⇒ 24.

Lucian: Q mana cost decreased 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 48/56/64/72/80

Nami: E base damage on-hit changes reverted 20/35/50/65/80 (+20% AP) ⇒ 25/40/55/70/85 (+20% AP)

Neeko: Smaller hitbox now 80 ⇒ 65. Q bonus base damage on bloom increased 40/60/80/100/120 (+20% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% AP). W cooldown reduced 20/19/18/17/16 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Nunu and Willump: Health growth reduced from 82 ⇒ 76 and health at level 18: 1934 ⇒ 1832. Q base damage and champion healing decreased from 60/88/116/144/172 (+72% of AP) (+8% bonus health) ⇒ 45/66/87/108/129 (+54% AP) (+6% bonus health)

Qiyana: Passive AD scaling reduced 15-83 (lvl 1-18) (+55% bonus AD) (+30% AP) ⇒ 15-83 (lvl 1-18) (+45% bonus AD) bonus AD) (+30% AP).

Rumble: Increases base armor by 31 ⇒ 36.

Sett: Increases health growth by 93 ⇒ 100.

Veigar: Base armor reduced by 23 ⇒ 21. Armor growth increased by 3.75 ⇒ 4.0. E cooldown increased early game 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds ⇒ 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Xayah – Increases base amplified damage based on E critical strike chance. Deals 0.5% ⇒ 0.75% more damage per 1% critical strike chance.

Zeri: Basic damage and AP ratio of uncharged basic attacks are reduced. Increases damage amplification against low health enemies. Charged Basic Attack slow amount and duration reduced. Q base damage decreased, but now also multiplies on criticals. Increases the conversion ratio of excess attack speed to AD. W slow decreased early game. Cooldown increased early game, but now decreases with skill level. E cooldown decreased. R bonus attack speed no longer scales with rank.

League of Legends Item Changes

Rejuvenation Pearl: TOTAL COST 150 gold ⇒ 300 gold BASE HEALTH REGENERATION +50% ⇒ +100% SELL RATIO 70% (sells for 105 gold) ⇒ 40% (sells for 120 gold)

Crystalline Bracer: TOTAL COST 650 gold ⇒ 800 gold BASE HEALTH REGENERATION +50% ⇒ +100%

Knight’s Vow TOTAL COST 700 gold ⇒ 400 gold (total cost unchanged) BASE HEALTH REGENERATION +150% ⇒ +200%

Warmog Armor: TOTAL COST 650 gold ⇒ 500 gold (total cost does not change)