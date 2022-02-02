League of Legends Patch 12.3; Changes And News In Champions, Objects And More

League of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news that come to League of Legends with patch 12.3, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. The month of February arrives and with it version 12.3 to League of Legends, which focuses on making changes to objects, champions and others. Then we tell you everything, in addition to remembering that a patch with the same number also arrives at TFT and that Vi, with a skin based on Arcane, is available in Fortnite as a skin.

League of Legends Champions Changes

Ahri: Updated base stats and all abilities. HEALTH GROWTH 92 ⇒ 82. HEALTH 526-2090 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 500-1894 (levels 1-18). BASE HEALTH REGENERATION 5.5 ⇒ 2.5 ARMOR 21-80.5 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 18-77.5 (levels 1-18)

Akshan: Passive damage reduced. BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED ON SECOND SHOT CANCEL 35-75 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 20-75 (levels 1-18) BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE WITH THREE STACKS 20-175 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 10-165 (levels 1-18)

Amumu: Base armor reduced by 3.5 ⇒ 3 / 30-89.5 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-81 (levels 1-18). E passive damage reduction is now capped per application. Up to 100% physical damage per application. ⇒ Capped at 50% physical damage per application.

Brand: Passive quality changes and Igneous Detonation’s R – Fireball now prioritizes bouncing between enemies before bouncing back to Brand at max range. Fiery Detonation will still bounce between champions first (and not minions or monsters) regardless of range.

Caitlyn: Decreases AD growth from 3.8 ⇒ 3.4 / 62-126.6 (lvls 1-18) ⇒ 62-119.8 (lvls 1-18). Q damage reduced 60% ⇒ 50%

Corki: Delays the first delivery of the package (8 minutes ⇒ 10 minutes) and increases the cooldown between deliveries by 4 minutes ⇒ 5 minutes.

Leblanc: W damage decreased late ranks 75/115/155/195/235 ⇒ 75/110/145/180/215

Lillia: Increase R sleep duration at start of game by 1.5/2/2.5 seconds ⇒ 2/2.25/2.5 seconds.

Nami: Passive bonus movement speed increased at start and now decays over time 45 (+20% AP) over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 90 (+20% AP), amount decaying over 1 .5 sec. E base damage on hit reduced 25/40/55/70/85 (+20% AP) ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80 (+20% AP)

Quinn: Increase her W passive attack speed buff early game by 20/30/40/50/60% ⇒ 28/36/44/52/60%. Increase R damage ratio 40% AD ⇒ 70% AD.

Senna: Reduced the chance to get souls from the passive when killing minions. Minions and minor monsters killed by Senna now have a 10% chance ⇒ 2.7777% chance to spawn a Mist Wraith (everything else unchanged).

Twisted Fate – Q damage ratio increased and base damage decreased late game 60/105/150/195/240 (+65% AP). ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP). E bonus attack speed reduced at early ranks 20/25/30/35/40% ⇒ 10/17.5/25/32.5/40%

Zeri: Decreases base movement speed by 330 ⇒ 325. Decreases basic attack damage when fully charged: 3-20% (based on level) ⇒ 3-15% (based on level). R bounce beam damage decreased, and they can now critically hit.