League of Legends Patch 12.2; Changes And News In Champions, Objects And More

League of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news that come to League of Legends with patch 12.2, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. We’re kicking off 2022 with a new League of Legends patch 12.2, which is focused on introducing Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, to the game along with many other changes to items, champions, and more. Then we tell you everything, in addition to remembering that a patch with the same number also arrives at TFT and that Vi, with a skin based on Arcane, will arrive at Fortnite soon.

League of Legends Champions Changes

Janna: Movement speed 315 ⇒ 330, basic damage 46-71.5 ⇒ 52-103, damage growth 1.5 ⇒ 3, basic attack range 550 ⇒ 500. Also, all of her abilities have been adjusted.

Lulu: W cooldown increased by 16/15/14/13/12 seconds ⇒ 17/16/15/14/13 seconds.

Nocturne: Health growth increased by 85 ⇒ 95. Q damage ratio increased by 75% ⇒ 85%.

Qiyana: Base health regen reduced 7.5 ⇒ 6. Q brush zone duration reduced 3.5s ⇒ 3s.

Rengar: R passive now allows camouflage jumping. Innate: Rengar can leap at enemies with his next basic attack when cloaked.

Samira: R base damage increased 0/10/20 (+50% AD) ⇒ 5/15/25 (+50% AD)

Senna – Q passive now empowers basic attacks with slows. Innate: Senna’s basic attacks slow enemies by 20% (+6% per 100 AP) (+10% per 100 bonus AD) for 2 seconds.

Shen: Q damage reduced by 10-40 (+6 per 3 levels) (+5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+2% per 100 AP) of target’s max health target) ⇒ 10-40 (+6 per 3 levels) (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6% (+2% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health).

Tahm Kench: Q slow increased. E adjusted. Damage stacked as gray health decreased (except near multiple enemies). R allies shield up. Now grants movement speed when devouring an ally.

Talon: W damage ratio vs monsters reduced 130% ⇒ 105%

Tristana: Increases health regen by 559 ⇒ 600 and base health by 3.75 ⇒ 4.

Veigar: Q cooldown reduced 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds ⇒ 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds Increases the number of stacks per giant monster and minions by 2 ⇒ 3.

Volibear: Increases base AD growth by 3 ⇒ 3.5. E cooldown reduced 15s ⇒ 13s

Yasuo: Q damage ratio increased 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+105% AD)

Yone: Q damage ratio increased 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+105% AD)

Zed: R base damage ratio reduced 100% AD (+25/40/55% damage dealt vs. marked target) ⇒ 65% AD (+25/40/55% damage dealt vs. marked target).