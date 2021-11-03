League of Legends, Patch 11.22; Changes And Updates

League of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news that come to League of Legends with patch 11.22, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. The 2021 season is coming to an end and the 2022 preseason is approaching League of Legends. In addition, there is still to enjoy the Worlds grand finale on November 6, so the Riot Games MOBA continues to be as active as ever in all areas. Even so, in this piece we focus on reviewing all the changes that come to the game with the new patch 11.22 (also to TeamFight Tactics) to apply improvements and general adjustments that affect systems, attributes, champions and others. We also remember that it remains very little to enjoy Arcane, the animated series from the League of Legends universe that will be available on Netflix.

Changes to League of Legends Champions

Akali: Increase Passive Damage 29-170 (based on level) (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 35-182 (based on level) (+ 55% AP)

Graves: Passive damage reduced by 30% bonus AD ⇒ 20% bonus AD.

Kalista: Increases E damage ratio by 60% AD ⇒ 70% AD. Rear Spear Ratio 20 / 23.75 / 27.5 / 31.25 / 35% AD ⇒ 23.2 / 27.5 / 31.9 / 36.3 / 40.6% AD

Kayn: Increases Dark Kayn’s Q damage ratio 65% AD (+5% (+4% per 100 AD) of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 65% AD (+5% (+5 , 5% per 100 AD) of the target’s maximum health). Increases the target’s maximum damage-per-life ratio of Dark Kayn’s R by 10% AD (+13% per 100 additional AD) of the target’s maximum health ⇒ 15% (+13% per 100 additional AD ) of the target’s maximum health.

Kha’Zix: Q damage ratio reduced. Total: 60/85/110/135/160 (+130% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 115% bonus AD) ). Isolated: 126 / 178.5 / 231 / 283.55 / 336 (+273% bonus AD) ⇒ 126 / 178.5 / 231 / 283.55 / 336 (+241.5% bonus AD)

Maokai: Passive healing reduced early game 7-15% (based on level) ⇒ 5-15% (based on level). W base damage reduced 70/95/120/145/170 ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160.

Qiyana: Base health decreased 590 ⇒ 520. Base health growth increased 90 ⇒ 110. Q damage changed 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) ⇒ 50 / 80/110/140/170 (+ 75% bonus AD). E damage changed from 50/80/110/140/170 (+ 70% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/90/130/170/210 (+ 50% bonus AD)

Renekton: Increase stun duration by 1 second ⇒ 1.5 seconds and W block by 0.375 seconds ⇒ 0.525 seconds.

Riven: Increases W base damage 55/85/115/145/175 (+ 100% bonus AD) ⇒ 65/95/125/155/185 (+ 100% bonus AD). E shield ratio increased 85/115/145/175/205 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 85/115/145/175/205 (+120% bonus AD)

Varus: Increases E damage ratio from 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 60% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 90% bonus AD).

Vi: Improves Q (dash range is now increased by 50 when passing through a wall) and R (both target lift and Vi’s self-stun during his ultimate animation now have a fixed duration, instead of varying from release to release) for consistency.

Yuumi: Reduced heal ratio 70/105/140/175/210 (+4 0% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP) and E movement speed 15% (+ 10% per 100 AP) ⇒ 15% (+ 6% per 100 AP)